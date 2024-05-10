DA Davidson Comments on City Holding’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get City alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHCO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens cut their target price on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

City Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $105.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.50. City has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $115.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at $10,953,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 4.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at City

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $898,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $898,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $262,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,513.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,286. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.