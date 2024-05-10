DA Davidson Comments on Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE PWR opened at $270.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $271.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average of $217.12.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.