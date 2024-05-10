DA Davidson Weighs in on WW International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for WW International in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WW International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.75. WW International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 252,267 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in WW International during the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in WW International by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

