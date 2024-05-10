David Fineberg Buys 114 Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg acquired 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($376.66).

On Tuesday, March 5th, David Fineberg bought 178 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £300.82 ($377.91).

LON CMCX opened at GBX 263.50 ($3.31) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.71. CMC Markets Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.45). The stock has a market cap of £737.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,587.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

