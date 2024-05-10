Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -1.44.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,247 shares of company stock worth $3,376,817. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.