Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Diversified Energy Price Performance
Shares of LON:DEC opened at GBX 1,115 ($14.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,005.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 824.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £530.52 million, a PE ratio of 87.97, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.16. Diversified Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 822.50 ($10.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,963 ($24.66).
Diversified Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Energy
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.