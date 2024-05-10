Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:DEC opened at GBX 1,115 ($14.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,005.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 824.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £530.52 million, a PE ratio of 87.97, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.16. Diversified Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 822.50 ($10.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,963 ($24.66).

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

