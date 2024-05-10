DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

DV stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

