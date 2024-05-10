DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $38.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DoubleVerify traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 895023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

DV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DV

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $177,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock worth $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.