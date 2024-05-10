Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $1,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $184.95 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

