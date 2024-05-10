Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. Dynatrace has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock worth $750,893,396. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

