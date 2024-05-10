Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Receives $13.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

DX opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $790.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,186,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

