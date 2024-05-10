eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $51.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 116,697 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in eBay by 22.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.9% during the first quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 305,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of eBay by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 638,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 126,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.