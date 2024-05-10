eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.320-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.5 million-$91.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.8 million. eGain also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.010-0.030 EPS.

eGain Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 million, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. eGain has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $23.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

