eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.1 million-$21.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.0 million. eGain also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.340 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get eGain alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EGAN

eGain Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.56 million, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. eGain has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. eGain had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.