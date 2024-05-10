Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.60) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.90) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $273.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,300.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

