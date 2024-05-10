Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives $9.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENFN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
