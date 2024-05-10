Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives $9.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENFN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Enfusion Trading Down 5.0 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Enfusion by 33.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 783.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 680.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enfusion by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enfusion

)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

