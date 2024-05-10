Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Varonis Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 0.84. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $5,757,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 15,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

