Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $17.00 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $178.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.55. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $122.96 and a twelve month high of $199.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

