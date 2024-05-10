Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Beachbody Company, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BODI)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Beachbody in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.30) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.71). The consensus estimate for Beachbody’s current full-year earnings is ($6.97) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beachbody’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.17) EPS.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($2.55). Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 79.49% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million.

BODI has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Beachbody from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

BODI stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Beachbody has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

