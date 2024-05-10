Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$4.15 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.74 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.62. The stock has a market cap of C$355.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$421.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$402.50 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 10.23%.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

