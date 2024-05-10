Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chorus Aviation Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million.

CHR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 target price on Chorus Aviation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHR

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE:CHR opened at C$2.29 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$442.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.27.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.