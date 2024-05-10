Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.6425 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Evergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Evergy has a payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Evergy to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27. Evergy has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Report on EVRG

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.