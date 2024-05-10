Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.37), RTT News reports. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy updated its FY24 guidance to $3.73-3.93 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.930 EPS.

Shares of EVRG opened at $55.72 on Friday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

