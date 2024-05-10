Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.37), RTT News reports. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy updated its FY24 guidance to $3.73-3.93 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.930 EPS.
Evergy Price Performance
Shares of EVRG opened at $55.72 on Friday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Evergy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on EVRG
About Evergy
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evergy
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.