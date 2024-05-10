FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

FGEN opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.88. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $27.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Thane Wettig bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,039.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

