Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $75.00 at TD Cowen

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

NYSE:FIS opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $75.71.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

