Financial Comparison: Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) & Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH)

Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Globavend alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Globavend and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globavend N/A N/A N/A Freightos -322.83% -21.23% -17.16%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globavend $18.59 million 1.20 $1.08 million N/A N/A Freightos $20.28 million 5.57 -$65.47 million ($1.72) -1.37

This table compares Globavend and Freightos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Globavend has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freightos.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Globavend and Freightos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globavend 0 0 0 0 N/A Freightos 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Freightos beats Globavend on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globavend

(Get Free Report)

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

About Freightos

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, it provides digital customs brokerage services. The company is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Globavend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globavend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.