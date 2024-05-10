Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.13.

Get Finning International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTT

Finning International Price Performance

Finning International stock opened at C$43.39 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$33.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.08.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.9857007 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finning International

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.