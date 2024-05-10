Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$49.00 at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTT. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.13.

Get Finning International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Finning International

Finning International Trading Up 1.0 %

FTT stock opened at C$43.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.08. The company has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$33.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.9857007 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Finning International

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.