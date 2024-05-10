First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$19.80

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from C$18.90 to C$19.80 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FM. TD Securities raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.61.

FM stock opened at C$18.04 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.18.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.9626943 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

