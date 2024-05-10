Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.150–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $225.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.2 million. Funko also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.92.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $44,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $31,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,046.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,972 shares of company stock valued at $223,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

