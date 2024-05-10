FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 237.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,276,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 170,469 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,201,273 shares of company stock worth $178,418,102. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

