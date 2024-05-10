FY2024 EPS Estimates for Assured Guaranty Ltd. Boosted by Roth Capital (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assured Guaranty in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Assured Guaranty’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Assured Guaranty’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of AGO opened at $79.99 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $2,035,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

