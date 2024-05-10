FY2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Lifted by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

NYSE:FNV opened at $127.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $160.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,821,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $1,442,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

