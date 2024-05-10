Galiano Gold Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Galiano Gold in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

GAU opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$589.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Galiano Gold had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 40.49%.

In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. In other Galiano Gold news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 59,500 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

