Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Genie Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Genie Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GNE opened at $15.33 on Friday. Genie Energy has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
