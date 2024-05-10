Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.45-$1.59 EPS.

Green Dot Trading Up 7.5 %

NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.60 million, a P/E ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. StockNews.com cut Green Dot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Dot

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In related news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.