Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Grocery Outlet traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 6183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GO. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $108,268.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,279.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $275,306.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $108,268.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,279.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 506,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.13.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

