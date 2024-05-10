H World Group (HTHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. H World Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. H World Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 31.50%. On average, analysts expect H World Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

