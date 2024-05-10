Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.660- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.5 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.7 million.

Shares of HAYN opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $759.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

HAYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

