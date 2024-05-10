Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.660- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.5 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.7 million.
Haynes International Stock Performance
Shares of HAYN opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $759.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Haynes International Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
HAYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAYN
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haynes International
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.