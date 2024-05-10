HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of APLS stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,334 shares of company stock valued at $26,511,351 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

