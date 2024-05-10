HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 172.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Trading Down 1.3 %

ARVN opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. Arvinas’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489 in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Arvinas by 219.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 27.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 462.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.