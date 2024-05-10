Head to Head Analysis: BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) vs. Informatica (NYSE:INFA)

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Informatica shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Informatica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Informatica and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Informatica 0 5 6 0 2.55 BYND Cannasoft Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Informatica currently has a consensus price target of $35.45, indicating a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Informatica’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Informatica is more favorable than BYND Cannasoft Enterprises.

This table compares Informatica and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Informatica $1.62 billion 5.45 -$125.28 million ($0.02) -1,494.00 BYND Cannasoft Enterprises $1.08 million 0.57 -$13.70 million N/A N/A

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Informatica.

Profitability

This table compares Informatica and BYND Cannasoft Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Informatica 0.03% 5.31% 2.25% BYND Cannasoft Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Informatica beats BYND Cannasoft Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc. develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data. The company's platform also includes customer and business 360 application that allow business analysts to create 360-degree views of business data domains like customer, product, supplier, reference, and finance with simplified business user experiences; data catalog products that enables customers to quickly find, access, and understand enterprise data using a simple Google-like search experience; governance and privacy products that help users define policies, govern data, and ensure compliance with industry and corporate policies; and a data marketplace that delivers cloud shopping experience for data consumers and enables data sharing and AI models across organizations to facilitate data-driven decision making. It also offers maintenance and professional services. The company sells its products through its direct sales team. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility. It also owns and develops EZ-G device that regulates the flow of low-concentration CBD oils into the soft tissues of the female sexual organs. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

