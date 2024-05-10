Hess Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,770 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 82% compared to the average volume of 5,371 put options.

Hess Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $159.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.07. Hess has a 1 year low of $124.27 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.42.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

