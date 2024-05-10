HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Announces Earnings Results

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $57.73 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

