H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.300 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. H&R Block has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

