HSBC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 61,945 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,879% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,130 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $761.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HSBC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,129,000 after buying an additional 376,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HSBC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,465,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 842,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,259,000 after buying an additional 527,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,283 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 622,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. HSBC has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

