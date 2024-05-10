Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Shares Up 1%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.18. 382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Humankind US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $140.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75.

About Humankind US Stock ETF

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

