Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Identiv had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Identiv updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Identiv Stock Down 11.0 %

Identiv stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Identiv has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $104.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

