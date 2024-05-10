Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells 905 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $15,593.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,137.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 4th, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $17,339.80.

On Monday, March 4th, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $17,511.75.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $17.25 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $612.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.96 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

