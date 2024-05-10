Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 15871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Specifically, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $180,889.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,126 shares of company stock worth $749,707. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 268,310 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

